WA School Teacher Faces Charges For Unlawful Imprisonment Of Student

Former Teacher Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Forcing Student to Pray

Rosalinda Torres, a former teacher at Leona Libby Middle School, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment following a disturbing incident involving a 14-year-old student. The alleged incident occurred on April 12, 2024, when Torres locked the student in her classroom for 90 minutes, compelling him to pray against his will.

Get our free mobile app

According to reports, Torres became upset with the student after he cheered upon hearing she might call in sick. In response, she detained him after class the following day, locking the door and demanding that he pray in Spanish, despite the student identifying as non-religious. During the ordeal, she reportedly referred to him as "Satanas" (Satan) and prevented him from contacting his mother.

Staff Intervention and Charges

The situation escalated until other staff members noticed the locked door and were unable to gain access. The principal was called to intervene, resulting in the student's release. The student missed his lunch and expressed feelings of fear and distress over the incident.

As a consequence of her actions, Torres has been placed on administrative leave since the event, and her contract with the Richland School District was not renewed for the 2024-25 school year. She is scheduled to appear in court on October 31, 2024, to enter her plea regarding the unlawful imprisonment charges. This incident has raised concerns about student safety and the responsibilities of educators, prompting discussions within the community about appropriate disciplinary actions in schools.