Amazon To Invest $500M In Nuclear Reactors In WA

Amazon Web Services Invests Over $500 Million in Small Modular Nuclear Reactors to Power Cloud Expansion

In a significant move towards sustainability, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing more than $500 million in the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) to meet its escalating demand for clean energy. This initiative is primarily driven by the expansion of AWS’s cloud computing services and the growing requirements of generative AI.

AWS has signed agreements with Dominion Energy in Virginia and Energy Northwest in Washington state to construct these compact and advanced reactors. The proposed SMRs will be built near existing power stations, promising a faster construction timeline and a smaller physical footprint compared to traditional nuclear facilities.

Energy Demands on the Rise

As the reliance on data centers intensifies, particularly in Virginia’s "Data Center Alley," where approximately 70% of the world's internet traffic flows, the need for reliable and sustainable power sources is critical. The SMRs are designed to address these increasing electricity demands, ensuring that AWS can continue to support its expansive infrastructure while maintaining a commitment to clean energy.

Commitment to Climate Goals

This investment aligns with Amazon's broader goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions and complements U.S. government incentives promoting clean energy development. By leveraging SMR technology, AWS aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint while providing sustainable energy solutions.

Get our free mobile app

Benefits for the Community

In addition to powering AWS data centers, the energy generated from the SMRs will be integrated into the local grid, benefiting homes and businesses in the surrounding communities. This strategic move not only supports AWS’s operational needs but also contributes to regional energy stability and sustainability.