Car Crash Triggers Brush fire near Vantage

I-90 crash and brush fire (GCSO) I-90 crash and brush fire (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a fire triggered by a car crash was able to be contained before it got away.

Crash destroys car along I-90

Monday, the GCSO and Grant County Fire Districts 3 and 8 as well as the Washington State Patrol responded to a car crash on Interstate 90 in the eastbound lanes.

The location was about two miles east of Vantage.

No word as to what led up to the crash, but it triggered a brush fire that burned a few hundred yards of vegetation. At least one vehicle appeared to have been destroyed in the incident.

Get our free mobile app

Fire danger remains very high in much of Eastern Washington, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams, and other counties have either high or extreme fire danger. Despite some cooler temps, lack of precipitation has left much of the vegetation very dry.