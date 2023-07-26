Area Schools to Hand out Free Supplies August 3rd.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The Pasco School District will be distributing free school supplies to students coming up Thursday, August 3rd.

Families from Tri-Cities area welcome to attend

Educational Service District (ESD) 123, which covers the Mid-Columbia area, will be holding an open house on Thursday, August 3rd, from 5:30 to 7 PM on the CBC campus in Pasco.

It will be held at the Gjerde Education Center on the CBC campus. ESD is teaming up with the Community Health Plan of Washington to distribute free school supplies, and provide resources and additional information and help.

The event is open to school-age children in the Tri-Cities, and according to ESD 123, other resources will include some health assistance:

"In addition, a free immunization clinic will be on-site offering school-required vaccinations. Immunization records will be required for any children receiving vaccinations."

For more information, you can visit the ESD 123 website.