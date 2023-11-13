Another Suspicious ‘Powdered’ Envelope Sent to a WA Election Center

On the heels of four election centers in WA state receiving suspicious, potentially dangerous envelopes full of 'powder,' a sixth one has been located.

Thurston County gets another of the envelopes

The Thurston County Sheriff, FBI, and US Postal officials are investigating an envelope containing a white powder that was sent to the Thurston County Election Center. Thurston, where the state capitol of Olympia is located, is the latest to receive one.

According to MyNorthwest.com, Snohomish County received one on November 9th, and now Thurston got one on Monday, November 13th.

Previously, King, Pierce, Skagit, and Spokane counties received similar envelopes. The Spokane item was tested by the local police-city Hazmat team and came back positive for at least traces of the deadly drug Fentanyl.

The King County envelope also tested positive. The Thurston County envelope was isolated and removed from the premises, workers were evacuated as a precaution until conditions were found to be safe.

Officials have not released any specifics about these incidents, and have not said if they think they came from the same source. The investigation continues. None of the envelopes contained a ballot.