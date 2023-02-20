Altercation With Gunfire Draws Cops to Downtown Kennewick

Altercation With Gunfire Draws Cops to Downtown Kennewick

Dispute and gunfire occured in front of this restaurant in Downtown Kennewick (Google street view)

Kennewick Police continue to investigate an incident involving a dispute and gunfire early Sunday morning.

  Officers called to a restaurant at 109 West Kennewick Ave.

Around 1:44 AM Sunday morning, Kennewick Officers rushed to the downtown Kennewick area on reports of a dispute on the sidewalk and gunfire.

The incident was reported in front of the El Taquilas Restaurant at 109 West Kennewick Ave.

Upon arrival, officers were told there were multiple people involved in the dispute, and one suspect reportedly fired off at least 5 or 6 rounds from a handgun and then fled the scene in a black Jeep with Oregon plates.

During the investigation, officers found five spent shells from a .40 caliber pistol as well as one live round. Witnesses said the suspect initially dropped the gun during the incident, but apparently picked it up before leaving. KPD did not say if the firearm was located. The shells were found in the road in front of the business.

KPD said no persons, buildings, or vehicles were found to have been hit, it is believed the suspect fired the gun into the air.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation continues, KPD did not say what might have led up to the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Filed Under: Kennewick, gunfire, Police
Categories: Business, Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA