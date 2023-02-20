Altercation With Gunfire Draws Cops to Downtown Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate an incident involving a dispute and gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers called to a restaurant at 109 West Kennewick Ave.

Around 1:44 AM Sunday morning, Kennewick Officers rushed to the downtown Kennewick area on reports of a dispute on the sidewalk and gunfire.

The incident was reported in front of the El Taquilas Restaurant at 109 West Kennewick Ave.

Upon arrival, officers were told there were multiple people involved in the dispute, and one suspect reportedly fired off at least 5 or 6 rounds from a handgun and then fled the scene in a black Jeep with Oregon plates.

During the investigation, officers found five spent shells from a .40 caliber pistol as well as one live round. Witnesses said the suspect initially dropped the gun during the incident, but apparently picked it up before leaving. KPD did not say if the firearm was located. The shells were found in the road in front of the business.

KPD said no persons, buildings, or vehicles were found to have been hit, it is believed the suspect fired the gun into the air.

The investigation continues, KPD did not say what might have led up to the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.