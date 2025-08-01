Alaska Air to Offer Popular Burbank, CA Flight Beginning in October

Alaska Air to Offer Popular Burbank, CA Flight Beginning in October

Not long ago Avelo Airlines announced they're suspending western US service, due to increased costs and competition, and that includes Pasco. Now Alaska will add a flight.

  Alaska Air to begin offering flights to Burbank CA in October

Because of its proximity to Disneyland, and other important business and travel areas in CA, the Burbank flight offered by Avelo was popular.  A few weeks ago Breeze Airlines announced it would add flights to the area beginning next March.

Then this week, Alaska Airlines announced they will add a flight to Burbank, with service beginning October 26th.

Alaska will offer daily non-stop flights, which can already be booked now with the airline. They will utilize a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. To the untrained eye, it looks like a smaller version of a Boeing 737.

Alaska will now be the second PSC carrier to offer flights to three different destinations, they already fly to Seattle and LA.

Avelo is expected to be out of Pasco by late fall or December.

