Did you See It? Washingtonians Could See a New Moon

Earth's "Second Moon": A Temporary Cosmic Visitor

Did you know that Earth has two moons? Did you know this isn't the first time Earth has had two moons? It's pretty cool how stuff like this can happen, but basically, an asteroid gets too close to Earth, and if it's not going fast enough, it ends up orbiting Earth for a while. Let me really break this down.

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, Earth temporarily captured a small asteroid, known as 2024 PT5; this is often called a "mini-moon." The asteroid remains caught in Earth's gravitational pull until November 25, 2024.

What Is 2024 PT5?

The asteroid 2024 PT5 belongs to the Arjuna asteroid belt, a group of space rocks that follow an orbit around the sun similar to Earth's. Measuring about 37 feet wide, 2024 PT5 is much smaller than our actual moon. Due to its size, this mini-moon is not visible to the naked eye, but professional astronomers with advanced telescopes may be able to observe it during its brief stay.

Why Is This Important?

Temporary captures of asteroids like 2024 PT5 are not unusual. This usually occurs several times per decade, offering astronomers a rare opportunity to study these small celestial bodies up close. While 2024 PT5's presence may not be directly observable to the general public, its capture serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system and the fascinating interactions Earth has with near-Earth objects.