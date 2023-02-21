60-Plus MPH Wind Gusts Batter Tri-Cities, SE WA, and NE Oregon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, OR, just about everyone in SE WA and NE Oregon got severely windblown Monday night.

Gusts well over 60 MPH registered multiple locations

According to the NWS, the following locations registered one or more wind gusts over 60 MPH:

Pasco Airport 68 MPH

Benton City-West Richland (one of several reporting stations( 72 MPH

Kennewick (near Highway 395 south) 68 MPH

Burbank (near Nine Mile Hill) 62 MPH

Walla Walla 59 MPH

Hermiston 61 MPH

Pendleton 59 MPH

Beverly (north of Mattawa) 76 MPH

Goldendale (along the Columbia River) 60 MPH

George, Ephrata and Moses Lake all recorded gusts between 53-55 MPH

In addition, power was knocked out for thousands of Benton County customers, according to the Benton PUD and NBC Right Now, at one point nearly 50K people were without power for at least a short period of time. Lights flickered around the region as the gusts played havoc with power poles and power lines.

Now that the system has largely passed, we will still see some breezy conditions but it's being replaced by colder north winds and a chance of snow for Eastern WA and Eastern Oregon, at least throguh Friday.