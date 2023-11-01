2 Spokane NCAA Golfers Both Hit 6 Million-To-One Shot

If you golf, maybe you know what an albatross is, in scoring. It's more commonly referred to as a double eagle. The chances of getting one are six million to one. It happened twice in one tournament, on the same hole last Monday.

Two Whitworth University golfers both get a double-eagle on the same hole

Even USA Today and Golf Digest have published stories about it. If a hole is par 5, and you take five strokes from tee to cup to finish it, you're at par. If you complete a hole three strokes under its designated par, that is an albatross or double-eagle.

Even Tiger Woods has never had an albatross. According to the Double Eagle Golf Club, the chances of getting one are 6 million to one. By comparison, the chances of getting a hole-in-one, on average, are about 1 in 12,500.

History was made a week ago Monday at the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference Golf Championships at the Wine Valley Golf Course in Walla Walla, WA. 2 women on the Whitworth University (Spokane) team, sophomore Gabby Martinez and senior Brianna McNelly both shot three under on the 490-yard Par 5 7th hole.

(image courtesy Whitworth U athletics)

Their efforts helped the Whitworth women finish second behind defending Conference, and NCAA Division III national champs George Fox University from Hillsboro, OR.

According to Golfweek, by way of USA Today:

"Martinez and McNelly each made an albatross during the final round of the Confluence Classic in Walla Walla, Washington. The pair were three groups apart, with Martinez holing her 6-iron from 192 yards out for the first 2. McNelly followed, dunking a 7-wood from 202 yards."

Only one other pair of teammates has ever done that in NCAA history, however, the two Holy Cross University golfers did it in 2022, it was in a qualifying round, and not an official tournament.

So the next time you're out golfing, think of that. These two NCAA D-III golfers did something 99 percent of you weekenders will only dream of.