15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM

Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning.

A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street

RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The teen was, according to Police, legally crossing the road when they were hit.

The teen was in the crosswalk, RPD says alcohol was not a factor and the driver of the car is fully cooperating.

Perhaps the most glaring incident occurred after the crash

Officers said during the investigation at the scene, while emergency vehicles were present with lights flashing and one lane of travel was blocked, another vehicle came up on the scene. That car is marked with the arrow in the photo.

Instead of merging with the other vehicles down to one lane northbound, this driver crossed the centerline into the southbound lanes to get around the scene. They briefly were traveling against oncoming traffic in doing so.

Police remind drivers when they approach an obvious accident or incident scene, it can be confusing. But by slowing way down and keeping your eyes focused on the road, you will be directed where to go-if necessary- and prevent any further incidents from happening.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the injuries were not life-threatening.