15 WA Popular Shellfish Digging Areas Threatened by Fecal Contamination

Water quality standards are still within acceptable levels, but those for shellfish are very close to being not.

Dept. of Health says numerous commercial areas threatened

For a number of years, the Dept. of Health has done regular water sample testing of WA state's 115 commercial shellfish harvesting areas, to ensure safety.

According to DOH, the most recent tests now show at least 15 areas where there might be limited or modified harvesting windows, due to pollution.

DOH says water samples in these areas are still within acceptable levels, but the criteria is more stringent for shellfish. The culprit is fecal bacteria, or waste from animals, livestock and/or humans.

The following areas could see restrictions, modifications or even closures:

Clallam County – Dungeness Bay

Grays Harbor County – Grays Harbor and Pacific Coast

Kitsap County – Dyes Inlet, Liberty Bay , and Miller Bay

Mason County – Annas Ba y and Hood Canal 6

Pacific County – Bay Center

Pierce County – Wollochet Bay

San Juan County – Upright Channel

Snohomish County – Port Susan and Skagit Bay South

Thurston County – Eld Inlet and Henderson Inlet

Monitoring and more sampling will continue, as of April, 2024, these areas are still open.