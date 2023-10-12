14, 12-Year-Old Suspects Arrested for Kennewick Robberies

area of robberies (google street view) area of robberies (google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police report they've apprehended three juvenile suspects in connection with a pair of robberies.

Two robberies at the same business five days apart

Kennewick Police did not specify the exact business but said it was in the 2100 block of West 4th Ave. It is believed to be the Circle K store on the corner of Vancouver and 4th.

On October 5th, around 11:46 PM, three juveniles robbed a business, and then on October 10th at around 12:20 AM, the same three were involved in another incident.

Police said in one of the robberies a firearm was displayed. During both incidents, the suspects got away with cash and vaping materials, including pens.

Through the investigation with help from tips from the public, Kennewick officers were able to ID the three suspects were located and arrested without incident. A search warrant at a Kennewick residence turned up the stolen merchandise.

Get our free mobile app

Two of the suspects are 14, one of them is 12, all males. They've all been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Robbery and are now in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation continues.