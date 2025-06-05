Imagine cruising down I-5, only to spot a boat sitting in the middle of the highway. That’s exactly what happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 4, 2025), leaving more than a few drivers hitting the brakes and shaking their heads.

Washington State DOT Tacoma shared some wild photos showing a boat being lifted off southbound I-5 near Bridgeport Way. After leaving the trailer, the boat ended up blocking the off-ramp for Exit 125.

The trailer the boat WAS resting on can be seen sitting in a ditch. I am guessing the trailer became disconnected from a Ford truck that can be seen parked nearby in the pics with a dent on the tailgate.

A suspension crane had to be brought in to remove the massive boat, with Washington State Troopers on scene blocking one lane while the boat was being lifted to avoid blocking the off-ramp.

Securing Your Load Matters, No Seriously it Does

Let’s talk about the bigger picture. This boat incident may be dramatic, but it’s not as rare as you might think. In Washington, over 300 crashes each year are caused by unsecured loads. Even more startling is that 40% of our roadside litter comes from debris because it wasn't properly secured. That’s a lot of trash and extra dangers on Washington roads that could be easily avoided.

Every single time you drive with a load, whether it's a boat, furniture, or yard debris, it must be secured. It needs to be correctly secured, even if it’s really heavy, even if you’re just going a few miles, or if you think it “probably won’t move.” Leaves or loose debris should be covered with a tarp and tied down.

National Secure Your Load Day is June 6

National Secure Your Load Day honors people whose lives were changed, or taken, because of unsecured loads. It is a reminder for all of us to remember to do better. As part of the “Secure Your Load for Safer Roads” campaign, WSDOT is encouraging drivers to double-check tie-downs and ask themselves these questions before leaving with a load.

Would I feel safe driving behind my own vehicle?

What happens if I hit a bump or have to brake suddenly?

Did I actually double-check?

Get a Discount on Secure Your Load Gear in Washington State

This year, WSDOT is teaming up with NAPA Auto Parts stores in Central Washington. Through June 23, 2025, customers who sign the secure load pledge will get 15% off tie-down gear like ratchet straps and cargo nets. It’s a great chance to upgrade your equipment while helping keep roads safe and clean.

Driving with an unsecured load is illegal in Washington and is considered littering, with fines up to $5,000. So before you hit the road, take a minute to check and secure your load. It could save you a bunch of cash and maybe even save a life.