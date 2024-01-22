Yakima Suddenly Challenges Tri-Cities for Winter Bad Driver Crown

Wow Yakima, what happened last Thursday?

Yakima Now Competing for Washington's Worst Winter Drivers

Usually, when a winter storm hits the center of Washington State, the Tri-Cities easily have the most accidents. Just early last week with only about an inch of snow, the Tri-Cities sacked up 37 accidents before noon while the rest of the region was far below that. Then once again on Wednesday, the Tri-Cities area had another huge winter accident total with 65 according to the Washington State Patrol. The funny thing is that something strange happened the next day.

Yakima Easily Takes Thursday's Winter Daily Accident Crown

Last Thursday, the Washington State Patrol released crash totals like usual but for the first time in as long as I have been watching numbers, a new city claimed the top spot. The Tri-Cities area which normally leads by 2 to 4 times the amount of the rest of the region had 32 accidents, a drop from the day before. The real shocker was the total amount of crashes between Yakima and the Yakima Valley. Usually in the single digits, Yakima and the Vally combined for 76 crashes. 41 were reported from Yakima and 35 were reported from the Yakima Valley. Keep those numbers up Yakima and you might claim the title of "Worst Washington Winter Drivers" from the year-over-year winner, Tri-Cities.