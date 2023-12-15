[VIDEO] Washington Department of Transportation Trucks Rock Out

You tell me if WSDOT East is ready for the holiday season!

WSDOT East Trucks Rock to Trans Siberian Orchestra

Earlier today, the fun people working for WSDOT East released a fun video that was coordinated with a few of their trucks rocking out to a popular northwest Christmas song. The video starts with the recognizable Trans Siberian Orchestra song and a message from WSDOT East saying "Happy Holidays!" The video cuts to trucks parked next to each other in the dark turning their lights on and off to the music. As the song gets more intense, so do the lights with the drivers of the trucks using all kinds of lights they normally use to keep themselves and others safe to create a carefully coordinated lighting display. The exact timing and teamwork it took to create the video is impressive looking like they were all controlled by a digital lighting control board. My guess is the video was "professionally" edited to match the lights so well to the music and to each other but is honestly just a guess. Even if the video was produced, hats off to the crew of the Washington State Department of Transportation East for such a creative and fun holiday video. Check out the entire 1-minute performance below, and happy holidays!