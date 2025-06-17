Windy Washington Weather Brings Multiple Days of Dangerous Wildfire Risk

The National Weather Service has flagged Washington State west of the Cascade mountain range for increased fire danger with gusty winds hitting twice this week.

Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.

Washington Fire Danger Starts This Afternoon

Yesterday (June 16), the NWS warned of gap winds that are funneling through the northwest Cascades. Gap winds are the strong winds that are amplified when they blow through narrow mountain passes. Expect wind gusts to hit up to 35 mph with very dry grass conditions, and that is a dangerous combo that can lead to big fires that spread fast.

The winds died down this morning but are expected to rise again soon. High temperatures will not be that hot, but the dry conditions across the region in grasses and brush are primed for any ignition source. Only one spark could lead to a serious and dangerous situation.

Washington State Expects Two Wind Events This Week

This morning (June 17), NWS Spokane let us know we’re not out of the woods yet after today. The weaker system today is already bringing gusts of 15 to 20 mph, but there is a second, stronger system offshore that’s expected to move in by Wednesday, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Right now, I would describe Washington State as crispy dry. Even a slightly stronger breeze can turn a small flame with those crispy conditions into a fast-moving wildfire in seconds.

What You Can Do Right Now

If you're mowing the lawn, dragging chains, or planning a backyard fire, just don’t. Extra caution is going to be so important with the dangerous, windy, and dry conditions coming. Remember that only one careless spark is all it takes.