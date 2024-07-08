Paving Project on US 2 in Leavenworth: Key Details and Travel Tips

Starting July 8, a significant paving project will take place on a heavily trafficked portion of US 2 in Leavenworth, covering the stretch from milepost 99 to just beyond milepost 104 at the Don Senn Memorial Interchange, also known as the Big Y. This project aims to complete the pavement repairs that began in 2023.

Project Overview

Scope of Work :

Paving and Planning : Comprehensive road surface improvements.

Bridge Joint Repairs : Focused on the bridge over the Wenatchee River.

Additional Tasks : Fog sealing, pavement marking, and electrical work.

Schedule :

Daytime Work : July 8 to July 17, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Night-time Operations : July 8 to August 5, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Impact on Traffic

Lane Closures : Expect lane closures during construction periods.

Traffic Control : Managed by flaggers, which may lead to delays.

Traveler Advice : Plan for potential interruptions and consider alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Benefits

Safety Enhancements : Improved road quality and safety.

Smoother Travel : Ensuring reliable and comfortable travel for all road users.

Stay Informed

WSDOT Website : For detailed updates and information.

Social Media : Follow WSDOT on social media for real-time updates and notifications.