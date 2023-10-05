Worst-Case Scenario for Washington: 7 Doomsday Disasters Explored

There are a few natural disasters we need to worry about while living in Washington State, and these 7 are the worst!

Washington State: The Land of Hidden Danger

I always thought growing up in the 1980s in Washington that we lived in a very safe state from natural disasters. The East Coast has to deal with hurricanes every year. The Midwest deals with huge tornadoes and people living in California have regular earthquakes and crazy population issues. The lucky residents of the Northwest were basically spared from major natural disasters....or so I thought. It turns out that Washington State is not even close to as safe as I thought when I was just a kid in the 1980s. Some of these dangers were only discovered within the last 40 years and only recently do scientists truly understand the real dangers of these threats.

