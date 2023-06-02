The 14 Best UFO Sighting Hotspots in Washington for 2023

Washington State: A Hotbed of UFO Activity

Did you hear? According to new data, Washington State is the best place to spot UFOs and these 14 cities should be your best bet in 2023!

Washington State and UFO Sigtings in 2023

Did you know Washington State has the most sightings of UFOs per capita in the entire United States? The National UFO Reporting Center constantly keeps track of UFO sightings all over the United States, and their recent count shows Washington State with over 7,000 since around 1947. Washington State actually comes in 3rd in the total number of sightings, but 1st per capita.

Now that you know Washington State is one of the best places in the world to see a UFO, where do you go? I think the best place to go is where they have already been seen, especially recently. When you go to the National UFO Reporting Center website, they have ever reported sighting for Washington State, even the new ones from 2023. There were 56 total reported UFO sightings so far in Washington State, so how do we narrow them down?

These 14 Washington Cities Are the Best Chance at Seeing a UFO in 2023

Do you want to see a UFO? Not just seeing something you can't identify, but something special that could be an alien spacecraft. To narrow down the list, I went through all 56 sightings this year in Washington State and found a quick way to narrow them down. Most sightings described seeing flashing lights or slow-moving lights for long periods of time, most 10 minutes long to an hour. For argument's sake, those are most likely planes, helicopters, drones, balloons, or something else. An alien spacecraft would move much faster and be visible for much less time if they exist. With that in mind, I removed every sighting that was longer than 1 minute. That left 14 sightings in 2023 of possible actual alien spacecraft sightings here in Washington State.