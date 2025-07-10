Man Arrested for Drone Voyeurism at Walla Walla College Girls Dorms

Police have taken a 60-year-old local man into custody after a year-long investigation into suspected drone-related voyeurism at Walla Walla University (WWU).

Reports of Disturbing Drone Activity Near Women’s Dorms

As far back as early 2024, students and neighbors reported seeing a drone hovering suspiciously around the women’s dormitories at WWU.

This was not just an isolated incident, but was ongoing and very invasive. Residents at the college were afraid because no one knew who was behind the drone or why it was there.

The break in the case came when one of those drones crash-landed and was recovered by WWU security. That small piece of technology turned out to be the key that the investigators needed to break the case.

Inside the recovered drone, officers found saved images that made it clear this wasn’t accidental or innocent. The drone had captured private moments from inside dorm rooms and nearby homes. Some of the victims were clearly identifiable, and police began notifying the victims they could find.

Crashed Drone Evidence Leads to Arrest

According to Chief Tomaras of the College Place Police Department, “This behavior is exceptionally disturbing. Individuals have an expectation of privacy within their homes.”

The trail of evidence in the drone eventually led officers to a home on the 20th block of NE Tremont Drive. On July 8th, at around 4:00 PM, officers served a search warrant at the home, found and arrested 60-year-old Ross Wright.

Wright has been booked into the Walla Walla Corrections Facility on two counts of First Degree Voyeurism, considered a Class C felony.

Police also recovered several data storage devices from Wright’s home and are looking through them to find whether there are more victims, which would mean more serious charges to come.

