[WARNING] 3 Huge Potential Issues for Tri-Cities Water Follies Fans

The Tri-Cities Water Follies are back this weekend, and with that comes all the adrenaline-pumping action we have come to love with the 60th running of the Gold Cup Hydroplane Races and the high-flying STCU Over-the-River Air Show.

Get our free mobile app

It is the kind of weekend that defines summer in the Columbia Basin, but this year, there could be issues for fans. I see three big things that anyone heading down should be aware of.

Canva-Getty, Paul Drake Canva-Getty, Paul Drake loading...

Towering Weeds Are Blocking Pasco's Shoreline

If you’re used to watching the races from the Pasco side, you might notice something new growing this year. There is a massive wall of weeds, some as tall as 12 feet, along large parts of the shoreline of Wade Park.

These aren’t just annoying, they completely block large sections of the river, making it tough for fans to see the boats at all.

Historically, this brush has been cleared before race weekend, but it has not been very good the last few years. This year, it has been completely ignored, and it’s not the City of Pasco’s fault.

Paul Drake credit Paul Drake loading...

This area falls under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers, who have yet to act. I reached out for comment to their offices and have not yet received a reply.

Be warned: you may be staring at weeds instead of hydroplanes. In past years, locals have taken it upon themselves to clear the weeds, but I am afraid they are just to large this year.

credit Paul Drake credit Paul Drake loading...

What’s Up with the Pesticide Signs in Pasco?

Earlier this week, signs appeared along the Pasco shoreline warning of aquatic pesticide application using Diquat Dibromide, a chemical used to control invasive plants like Flowering Rush.

The signs prohibited swimming, fishing, and even touching the water, but curiously, there were no dates listed for when the application began or ended. Then, just as quickly, the signs were removed this morning.

Get our free mobile app

That lack of clarity raises some important questions. Diquat Dibromide is known to be harmful to both humans and aquatic life in high concentrations, and though it breaks down over time, exposure should still be avoided.

So... is the water safe now? Hard to say, because no one’s answering. Once again, I am waiting for a response from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Swimmer’s Itch Could Be a Nuisance

To top it all off, the Benton-Franklin Health District has issued a warning for swimmer’s itch in parts of the Columbia River, including areas near the Water Follies course. It is caused by microscopic parasites released by snails and waterfowl, and causes an uncomfortable rash and blisters after contact with contaminated water.

It’s not dangerous or contagious, but it's itchy and very unpleasant. Officials recommend avoiding marshy areas, towel-drying immediately after swimming, and keeping birds away from swimming zones. I guess heavy waterpoof sunscreen also helps keep from getting affected.

With high temperatures and big crowds, people will definitely be getting in the water, so this is something to keep in mind for families with kids.

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

Don’t Let These Issues Ruin the Fun, But Be Smart

Look, we love the Water Follies. It’s one of the most exciting weekends in the region, and nothing beats the roar of hydroplanes on the Columbia. But being aware of these three issues, obstructed views, unclear pesticide use, and swimmer’s itch risks, can help you plan a safer, smoother weekend.

Pack your patience, bring some shade, some water, and maybe a lawn chair. And definitely keep that anti-itch cream handy, just in case.

Read More: 110 MPH Camry Caught by the Washington State Patrol on I-5

Read More: Vital New I-90 Washington Travel Updates, North Bend to Vantage