Data Centers Possible Hidden & Dangerous Impacts to the Tri-Cities

New data centers proposed for the Tri-Cities are being pitched very positively, but these projects are now raising big questions about hidden risks and lack of oversight.

Get our free mobile app

Across the country, communities are discovering that data centers can strain natural resources and push already-burdened power grids closer to the edge. Those unknowns are starting to alarm Tri-Cities residents who want clearer answers before construction moves forward.

Lessons Learned From Boardman’s Water Struggles

Boardman, Oregon, offers a glimpse of how quickly things can change once data centers move in. More than 30 data centers have been built near that small community over the last decade. Each requires enormous amounts of water for cooling, water drawn from aquifers already stressed by agriculture and industry.

Today, the region is dealing not only with drought but also with serious nitrate contamination in its groundwater. Many residents believe the scale of industrial water use intensified an existing problem, making clean water harder to protect.

The Tri-Cities rely heavily on the Columbia and Yakima rivers to supply farms, homes, and businesses. Even without data centers, the region already faces concerns about drought. Adding large, water-intensive facilities raises real questions about long-term water security in a growing area.

Air Quality Concerns Seen Elsewhere

In Memphis, Tennessee, residents have pushed back against new data centers for a different reason: air pollution. Some facilities rely on experimental or gas-powered generators and turbines for backup or supplemental power. Community groups say those systems emit pollutants that worsen air quality in neighborhoods already struggling with higher rates of respiratory illness.

Get our free mobile app

Washington’s energy mix is cleaner than many states, but backup generators are still standard for data centers. For locals, the key questions are how often those systems would operate and what monitoring and enforcement would look like if pollution becomes an issue.

Washington’s Energy Grid Is Already Under Pressure

These concerns come as Washington lawmakers warn the state may be nearing an energy breaking point. State Senator Matt Boehnke of Kennewick has cautioned that power shortfalls could force utilities to ask residents to reduce electricity use — or even face rolling shutoffs — during extreme weather as soon as this winter.

He points to rising demand from electric vehicles, electrification policies, and major power users like data centers, all while reliable energy sources are being phased out.

Data centers don’t just use power; they require constant, uninterrupted electricity at a scale comparable to a large city. Adding multiple facilities in one region could significantly increase local and statewide demand at a time when leaders warn the grid may not keep up.

The Tri-Cities may see short-term construction jobs and some tax revenue, but other communities show that the environmental and infrastructure costs can far outweigh those benefits. Residents may want clear answers about water use, emissions, and energy capacity now, before growth outpaces what the region can realistically support.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy