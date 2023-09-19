The details of how this beloved and god-loving bus driver was killed last weekend by suspected gang members in Kennewick are shocking.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kennewick Shooting Sunday Night Kills Innocent & Beloved Bus Driver

Last Sunday night, a senseless and tragic gang shooting killed an innocent, kind, and loved member of our community. The initial details from police describe a shooting on the 600th block of N Tweedt Street in Kennewick, Washington around 10:42 p.m. This area has been known recently for shooting and violence related to a known drug problem in the blocks around Winco Foods. When police arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Arthur Amaya suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Amaya died there at the scene shortly after. Police say the suspects were "gang involved" and that the victim ( Amaya) was not involved in gangs but not much information was released after. Now new details about what happened that night have been confirmed by the victim's family which are both shocking and very scary for the community at the same time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Suspects Pulled Up in Car Next to Victim Unloading Groceries

After reading comments to the original Kennewick Police Department Facebook post about the shooting describing things witnesses saw, I reached out to the family to confirm details about the story I had just read there. Members of the family confirmed that before he was shot, Arthur Amaya was unloading groceries from his car when the suspects pulled along beside him in their car. One of the suspects yelled at Arthur and asked something like "Which gang he rolled with?" according to witnesses. Arthur is known around the community for being a man of god and answered immediately saying "I ride with god". Then someone in the car pulled out a gun, opened fire, and shot Arthur multiple times before driving off. Just think about that for a second. Arthur was killed in cold blood for no other reason than admitting to "riding with god" and being in front of where he lived. Realizing that fact and what it means for the safety of my family and my neighbors terrifies me.

credit Facebook ArthurandAdriana Amaya credit Facebook ArthurandAdriana Amaya loading...

Arthur Amaya was a Beloved Bus Driver & a Man of God

I did not personally know Arthur, but many did through his work both professionally and spiritually in the Tri-Cities community. One person who knew Arthur wrote, "Our hearts are broken at PSD transportation. We love Arthur. Prayers for his family". Another expressed how much their kids loved having him as their driver saying, "So sad. Our babies loved him, they were so excited when he came back from his injury last year! He cared for our kids every day driving them to and from school. RIP ❤️". Another answered, "His loving Family, his Team Members at Transportation, and his Church family and Friends. It’s truly a sad day for everyone who knew him." Arthur seemed to have a positive impact on almost every aspect of his life, his family, and the members of his community.

credit Facebook ArthurandAdriana Amaya credit Facebook ArthurandAdriana Amaya loading...

Go Fund Me Account Set Up for Arthur's Family

More details about this story will hopefully be released after the suspects have been identified, found, and arrested. To me, the details of how Arther was killed are shocking and should be a wake-up call to the immediate danger hiding right in front of our faces in the Tri-Cities. The gang and drug problem has increased to the point where normal & innocent people are being shot & killed for just living in the area. If you have any information about the case or witnessed something that day, please call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com. There has also been a Go-Fund-Me set up by Bri Forage on behalf of Adriana Amaya and Arther's family to help with funeral and emergency costs. You can get contacts for information on how you can help or make a much-needed donation to the family by clicking here.

Washington State School Bus Law: Stop or Go