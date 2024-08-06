Easy Fire in WA Update

Current Situation:

Fire behavior is increasing, directly impacting Highway 20. Numerous large trees have fallen across the highway, making it unsafe for vehicles due to near-roadway fire activity and smoke. The fire has progressed south into the Swamp Creek drainage. Weather forecasts predict increased winds in the afternoon, likely escalating fire activity. Fire engines will monitor any activity threatening the west side of the highway overnight. For the latest information on State Route 20, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation's real-time map.

Closures:

State Route 20: Closed in both directions between Granite Creek (MP 148) and Easy Pass Trailhead (MP 157). Check the WSDOT real-time map for updates.

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest: Closures are in place for trails within the fire area. Campfires are prohibited.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): In place over the fire. Unauthorized drone activity is prohibited. For details, visit the FAA TFR site .

Evacuations: No evacuations are currently in place. However, given the increase in fire activity, anyone recreating in the area should remain vigilant and stay out of closed areas.

Today:

The fire will continue to spread under persistent dry weather. Crews are removing downed trees and debris along State Route 20 to reinforce the fire break. Today's weather will bring more instability and increased winds, challenging containment lines with increased torching and spotting. Resources are increasing to meet the incident's needs.

Weather and Smoke:

Skies have been mostly clear through early afternoon with some cumulus build-ups on higher ridgetops. There is a small (10% or less) chance of a thunderstorm. Light downslope and down-valley winds prevail early but shift to up-valley after 10 a.m. at 8-12 mph. Humidity will decrease to the 18-25% range by afternoon. For more information about smoke and air quality, visit the Smoke Outlook.

Quick Facts:

Size: 1,538 acres

Start Date: July 17, 2024

Location: 17 miles west of Mazama, WA

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Resources Assigned: 188 personnel (5 crews, 13 engines)

Additional Resources:

