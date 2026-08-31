Washington Teacher Gets 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Exploiting Student

Last Wednesday, August 26, 2026, a federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Andrea Lee Campos-Hernandez, an ex-Washington State teacher, to 15 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice also imposed a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison sentence, and $15,000 in special assessments under federal victim assistance laws.

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The case alleged prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy by Campos-Hernandez, who was his teacher.

The Details Behind the Case Against Washington Teacher Campos-Hernandez

According to court documents, Campos-Hernandez pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in connection with her sexual abuse of the minor victim from February 2021 through July 2022, or a period of almost 18 months.

During that time, she recorded and photographed the abuse and then sent the child explicit images of herself.

She exploited both her position as his teacher and a family friendship to gain access to and control over a child who trusted her.

The most powerful moments of the sentencing came from the victim and his family, after his mother told Judge Rice what she carried with her: hearing her son cry alone in his room in the middle of the night.

She explained that the emotion was because her son could not bring himself to tell anyone about what was happening to him.

The press release from the court included a quote when the victim addressed Campos-Hernandez directly. "Today I am speaking because you no longer get to control my voice," he said. "You took away parts of my childhood that I will never get back."

His sister reminded the court that every child deserves the same protection and justice no matter the gender of the victim or the offender.

Prosecutors Include Statement in Press Release

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano described what makes this case especially serious, saying, "As a teacher, every family entrusted their children to Ms. Campos-Hernandez. Her violation of that sacred trust extended by each family and each student places her victimization on another level."

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FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington added that with children returning to school now, this case is a reminder of the important role good teachers play, and what can happen when that role is violated.

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