A Washington Iconic Bridge Marks Its 70th Anniversary

Today, 7/30/24, marks the 70th anniversary of an iconic symbol of the Tri-Cities. Created on July 30th, 1954, The Pioneer Memorial Bridge has stood the test of time and is now getting a facelift. The Pioneer Memorial Bridge, better known as the Blue Bridge, has played a significant role in the Tri-Cities area, connecting Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland since its opening. Here are some highlights from its history:

Construction and Dedication

Construction Start: 1951

Opening Date: July 30, 1954

Cost: Approximately $7 million

Notable Events

First Crossing: A group of boys on bicycles were the first to cross the bridge, ahead of the official motorcade.

Dedication Ceremony: Attended by local dignitaries including Julia Butler Hansen, Miss Benton County Betty Sue Hill, and Benton County Fair Rodeo Queen Jean Mullineaux.

Significance and Impact

Traffic Needs: The bridge was built to replace the old Green Bridge and accommodate increased traffic due to the Hanford Nuclear Reservation expansion and McNary Dam construction.

Community Involvement: The project saw significant local advocacy and participation, making it a community milestone.

Economic and Social Impact: The Blue Bridge facilitated transportation and commerce, contributing to the region's growth.

Design and Modifications

Original Paint: Green, later changed to blue, which led to its popular nickname.

Structure: A 2,520-foot tied-arch steel span containing nearly 10 million pounds of metal.

Notable Features: Includes a 15-by-25-foot U.S. flag, added in 1986.

Legacy

National Register of Historic Places: Listed in 2002 for its architectural and engineering significance.

Continued Importance: Remains a vital transportation link and a beloved landmark in the Tri-Cities area.

Traffic and Upgrades

Heavy Congestion: Particularly at the junction of U.S. Route 395 and State Route 240.

Improvements: Funded projects in 2005 and completed in 2009 to modify the bridge’s approaches and exits, including the addition of roundabouts.

The Blue Bridge stands as a testament to community effort, engineering achievement, and regional development, marking its 70th anniversary as a moment of celebration for the Tri-Cities.