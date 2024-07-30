RoBo Pants Make Washingtonians Unstoppable!

A new product is now out to help the avid hiker with offloading an additional 30 pounds. So if you dream of taking on Mount Rainier but felt you haven't had the strength, these RoBO pants just might be the trick.

MO/GO Pants

Arc'teryx and Skip, a spinoff of Google's X Labs, have partnered to create the MO/GO pants, a strength-boosting exoskeleton designed for hikers. These powered pants feature a lightweight electric motor at the knee, providing leg strength assistance for uphill hiking and impact absorption during descents.

30 Pounds Lighter

The MO/GO pants weigh around seven pounds with the power-boosting module and rechargeable batteries attached. The module, which snaps onto the hiker using carbon fiber braces, is hidden beneath Arc'teryx Gamma hiking pants for easy wear. Marketed as a mobility device to extend hiking range, the pants can make the wearer feel up to 30 pounds lighter. The assistance varies in real-time based on the hiker’s movements and can be adjusted with a button press.

Serious Hikers

The noticeable equipment, retailing at $5,000 (or $4,500 with an Early Bird Discount), is targeted at serious hikers. They are expected to ship by late 2025, with rental options available for testing in the Western US and Canada.