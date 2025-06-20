Chick-fil-A is Booming in Kennewick, But Nearby Businesses Are Paying the Price

Look, I get it, the new Chick-fil-A in Kennewick is a big deal. People love their chicken sandwiches, and the lines snaking around the block are proof.

It has been so busy, you would think it was the second coming of fast food in the Tri-Cities. While Chick-fil-A is basking in the spotlight, I can’t help but notice some serious pain for multiple businesses nearby.

Businesses Near New Kennewick Chick-fil-A Need Help

Yesterday, my family just wanted to try a new ice cream swirl thing at Wendy’s (don’t ask me what it’s called, it was my kids’ idea). What should’ve been a quick trip turned into a 30-minute parking nightmare trying to get into that area.

We were trapped in a gridlock of cars, jammed up by Chick-fil-A’s grand opening frenzy, with traffic in the area being controlled by six police cars. I’ve seen my fair share of grand openings, but this was next level.

The entire block was basically shut down, with just one way in and out, and total chaos in the parking lot.

What really hit me was how empty the other businesses looked. While folks waited hours for a chicken sandwich, nearby places like Wendy’s, Wok King, Dino Discovery, Office Depot, Hobby Lobby, and Wisdom Books were left behind. These businesses rely on foot traffic, and right now, it feels like they’ve been sidelined.

Skip the Huge Line, Stop at Nearby Kennewick Businesses Instead

We almost bailed and went somewhere else, but I’m glad we didn’t. These local businesses need our support more than ever over the next few weeks.

So here’s a friendly suggestion. If you are in the area and don’t want to spend an hour in a drive-thru, skip the hype (for now) and give the other guys a shot.

Your stomach will be full, and you’ll be on your way before you would be even halfway through that insane, long line.

