Stolen Car Flies Off the Top of Popular Washington Hiking Hill

Did the thief really drive it off the top and let her fly?

Stolen Car Found at Bottom of Washington Hiking Trail

If hiking is your thing and you live in the central part of Washington State, chances are you have hiked up Jump Off Joe. It is a very popular spot for people who live near the Tri-Cities area to hike because of the challenging climb and the amazing views from the top. This morning a hiker on Jump Off Joe noticed something strange as they made their way to the top of the hill. They immediately called the police to report they had seen a white car that looked destroyed in a gully below the top of the hill.

Destroyed White Car Turns Up Stolen

When Benton County Sheriff's arrived at the scene, they found a white car mostly destroyed lying in its wheels but in pieces at the bottom of a gully near the hill. After identifying the car, police found it had been reported stolen before it was obviously dumped on the top of the hill. It appears that the thief or thieves drove the car to the top of Jump Off Joe and then drove it off the top with nobody inside. The car came to rest in pieces at the bottom of the hill but somehow most of the windows were still intact. The question I ask myself about this story is....WHY? Was it done out of malice or revenge, a group of bored kids, or just a criminal trying to get rid of evidence in a dumb way? I guess we will probably never know the answer, but at least it made for a kind of cool if not strange picture.