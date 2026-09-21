A Head-On Crash Has Currently Closed SR-104 in Jefferson County. Use These Alternate Routes

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax issued an urgent alternate route request at 3:35 PM this afternoon (Monday) for SR-104 in Jefferson County after a multi-car head-on crash.

The head-on collision occurred near milepost 4.38 at Center Road. It was first reported to WSDOT at 1:53 PM, and as of this posting, the road is still closed with no estimated reopening time.

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If you are heading through that corridor right now, police suggest you find another way.

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Head-On Crash Closes SR-104 in Jefferson County

WSDOT Tacoma confirmed the collision on eastbound SR-104 near Center Road in Jefferson County shortly before 2 PM.

Trooper Weatherwax followed up with a direct community alert just before 3:30 PM, specifically asking drivers to use alternate routes, which tells you the scene is significant enough that traffic cannot get through and the closure is going to last a while.

That section of road is a fairly secluded part of Washington State; however, there are not a lot of ways around if you have to.

Plan Your Route Around SR 104 Right Now

If you are traveling in Jefferson County near the Hood Canal Bridge area this afternoon, avoid SR-104 eastbound near Center Road entirely.

Monitor Google Maps, WSDOT East, and Trooper Weatherwax on social media for updates on when the road reopens.

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No information on injuries or the number of vehicles involved has been released yet.

This is an active scene, and information is still developing.

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