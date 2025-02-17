Seattle judge temporarily halts Trump’s EO on youth gender reassignment procedures

(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle, Wash., has issued a temporarily restraining order against President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding gender reassignment procedures on youth, which can include puberty blockers and mastectomies, in response to a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Nick Brown last week in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington argued that the EO violated numerous constitutional provisions, including the Fifth Amendment and states' rights under the 10th Amendment.

The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King is the second on this controversial issue in as many days. On Thursday, a federal judge in Maryland ordered a 14-day nationwide pause in a case brought by several transgender youth, along with parents and advocacy groups, who allege their health care has already been compromised

“Washington state’s world-leading medical and research institutions can continue their work with the funding already allocated by Congress,” Brown said in a news release in response to King's decision.

Washington is among the top states in the nation for performing youth gender reassignment procedures, with Seattle Children’s Hospital was among the most prolific providers in the country. The Center Square has previously uncovered that the top surgical provider for underage gender reassignment surgeries had been fined $5 million by the AGO for deceptive business practices.

Also participating in the lawsuit are the attorney general offices of Oregon and Minnesota.