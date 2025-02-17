Hundreds rally at Capitol to protect parental rights: ‘Enough is enough’

(The Center Square) – The battle over parental rights took center stage Saturday at the state Capitol in Olympia as several hundred people showed up in frigid rain to rally against what they claim are efforts by majority party Democrats to rewrite Initiative 2081.

I-2081, passed into law by the Legislature last year, lays out several rights parents have regarding their children in public schools, including the right to be notified if a minor child is seeking counseling or medical care concerning sexuality or gender confusion. The law also gives parents access to curriculum and student records.

As previously reported by The Center Square, Democrats claim the law has created confusion because of conflicts with state and federal laws related to student privacy, but speakers Saturday sent a message that parents, not the government, make health care and other critical decisions for their children.

Earlier this month, Democrats passed Senate Bill 5181 out of the Senate, referring to the legislation as a “cleanup bill.” This bill clarifies and affirms a minors' right to consent to certain health care services, including mental health and reproductive health care, without parental notification

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, rallied the crowd, which had gathered at noon on the north steps of the Legislative Building.

“Are you ready to fight for kids?” he asked, which drew loud cheers and chants of “Yes, yes, yes!” from the crowd.

Couture said during his time in the Legislature he’s seen many disturbing things happen, but none have bothered him as much as what’s happening now regarding I-2081.

“Schools are fast-tracking policies that would allow your child to excuse themselves from school behind your back to walk out of the building to seek these services,” he said, referring to policies that allow minors to seek mental and medical services without parental consent.

He continued: “For a very long time, it has been a fundamental right of parents to have the ultimate decision-making authority in the upbringing and education of their children, and it’s time to reaffirm our rightful role.”

Brandi Kruse, independent journalist and host of the “[un]Divided” podcast, addressed the crowd, suggesting that despite being “non-religious,” she may be drawn to her knees seeing Jesus because of what’s happening in Olympia.

“Who knew last year when we were here fighting for the initiatives that we’d be back trying to defend them?” she asked. “The Democrats in that building behind you believe that they can raise your children better than you can.”

That observation drew boos and shouts of “No way!” from the crowd.

“Democrats in that building behind you believe that what happens at school stays at school, but this ain't Las Vegas, and parents have a right to know,” Kruse said.

She explained that giving parents ultimate decision-making power in their children’s education and healthcare decisions shouldn’t be controversial.

“Over and over citizens of this state have used the initiative to put a check on the party in power and over and over and over again the party in power has sought to undermine those initiatives and to overturn those initiatives and send a message to the people of Washington state that they do not care what you think,” Kruse said.

Several speakers noted that a few weeks ago, a King County Superior Court ruled that I-2081 was lawful and constitutional.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, who is also chair of the Washington State Republican Party, which co-sponsored the rally, urged members of the media in attendance to accurately cover what Democrats hope to change in the parental bill of rights law.

He also advocated that people access the Legislature’s website and make their comments known about bills under consideration.

Heidi St. John, a mother of seven and Christian podcaster who ran for Congress in 2022 and has remained active in Washington politics, urged parents to pull their children out of public schools in Washington, arguing that is the only way to get through to lawmakers.

“If you hear someone say gender-affirming care, you should stop them right there, because there’s nothing affirming about the mutilation of our children,” she said.

Brian Noble, president and CEO of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, which also sponsored the event, gave the invocation and closing prayer at the rally. He spoke with The Center Square.

“When we take away parental rights and the government tries to take over, it’s the deterioration of society and culture. I want our kids to live in a free society,” he said. “We have to stand to say enough is enough. When you start messing with our kids, that’s enough.”

Should Democrats succeed in passing legislation gutting I-2081, groups like Let’s Go Washington, the organization behind I-2081, and the Family Policy Institute of Washington have discussed another potential initiative.

“Family Policy is trying to make the initiative process so streamlined that we can do this very quickly, effectively and efficiently,” Noble said. “If we have to do a whole bunch of those to start clogging up the system, that’s what we’ll do.