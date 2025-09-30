The Secret Rumor for Mariners and Seahawks Start Times This Weekend

This weekend, the Seahawks and Mariners could have serious schedule conflicts, and it could affect the start times of one or both games.

The problem is that both stadiums sit right next to each other and share parking facilities. If both the Seahawks and the Mariners tried to hold games at the same time, the infrastructure would be overwhelmed.

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Why the Seahawks' Kickoff This Sunday Might Change

One big issue is that both teams sell parking passes to the same spaces, which is usually not an issue. This weekend, many of those spots are double-sold. Obviously, something has to change, but neither franchise has made an announcement yet.

The big question is whether the Seahawks’ October 5th home game against the Buccaneers gets pushed back because of Mariners playoff baseball.

The simple answer is traffic, parking, and safety. Lumen Field can pack in 65,000+ people, and T-Mobile Park seats around 45,000. Dump both crowds into Seattle’s streets at the same time, and you’ve got a nightmare for fans, first responders, and the city itself. Add in the league agreement that gives MLB playoff games scheduling priority over regular NFL games, and suddenly the 1:05 p.m. kickoff isn’t as set in stone.

The Rumor Mill Behind Closed Doors

Most people think the likely shift is for the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, October 5th. Right now, the official 1:05 p.m. start could move to 2:30 or even 3:30 p.m. if MLB locks in a Mariners home game the same day.

There’s also a slim chance the Seahawks vs. Texans Monday night matchup on October 20th could be impacted, but only if the Mariners make it all the way to a Game 7 of the ALCS.

Here’s where it gets interesting. A buddy of mine with some inside knowledge says the Mariners are leaning toward a 7 p.m. first pitch for their potential playoff game. If that holds true, the Seahawks would keep their usual 1:05 p.m. kickoff. Nothing is official yet, but it’s a sign that maybe both teams can coexist without throwing fans’ plans into chaos.

Until the leagues announce final times, the best move is to stay flexible and plan for nightmarish congestion and very expensive parking. Whether kickoff holds at 1:05 or gets nudged back, one thing’s for sure: October in Seattle sports is about to be thrilling, and a total headache.

