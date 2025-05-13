RV Fire Closes Eastbound I-90 in Seattle’s Mount Baker Tunnel & Cripples Traffic

Yesterday (Monday, May 12, 2025), an RV fire broke out in the Mount Baker Tunnel on eastbound Interstate 90 in Seattle, bringing traffic to a standstill during the afternoon commute.

I am glad I missed the traffic jam, but tons of people were stuck in it all afternoon. The fire caused the complete closure of eastbound I-90, but caused traffic jams all over the Seattle area.

Emergency Response and Road Closure

Emergency crews responded quickly, with both the Washington State Patrol and the Seattle Fire Department trying to put out the fire burning inside the tunnel. That section of I-90 was closed for several hours, with no easy way around. Surrounding roads suddenly turned all red on local traffic maps as drivers tried to find their way around the closure.

The Impact on Seattle Area Traffic was Severe

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) provided updates and tried to warn motorists to avoid the area if possible. Most seemed not to get the warning, as traffic continued to back up more and more as the evening continued.

The cause of the RV fire has not yet been officially released, and the investigation is ongoing. From the photos released, it looks like the fire started at the front of the RV in the engine compartment.