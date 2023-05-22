See the Most Exclusive & Photo Worthy Cabins in Washington

Exclusive Floating Lake Cabins Hidden in Washington State

These one-of-a-kind floating lake cabins hidden in Washington State are booked all the time for a reason!

Canva-Getty

A Resort of Floating Cabins in the Northern Cascades

Would you jump at the chance to stay at one of the most unique and amazing cabins in Washington State if you had to book over a full year in advance and hike in? That is what you should expect if you want to attempt to stay at one of the most unique but beautiful cabins in Washington State.

Yes, the cabins are cool, but the real beauty is everything around them, floating on the edge of Ross Lake. You do not get any closer to the water than floating on top in one of 15 cabins.

credit YouTube @misslazygirl420

Ross Lake Resort Est. 1952

The resort was built in 1952 and is home to 15 floating cabins and a marina. To get there you either have to charter a boat or hike from the location of a nearby dam. The cabins are available to rent from May through October but are fully booked at least 1 year out if not longer. Their website shows no availability but you can get put on a waitlist if you are interested in staying there.

credit YouTube @bradgoodwin

The Perfect Vacation for the Outdoors Type of People

Whether by yourself or with a group, if you are into the outdoors, boating, paddling, fishing, and hiking this is the perfect place for you. There are so many literally breathtaking nooks and crannies all over the lake to explore that you will become lifetime memories. Paddling through a narrow rock canyon of Devils Creek with towering cliffs and vegetation on either side has to be one of the highlights.

Can't Stay, Just Go Visit for the Day

If staying in the floating cabins isn't for you, just go visit for the day. They also have campsites available for tents if you don't want to wait for one of the floating cabins to open up. They offer rentals for all guests for motorboats, canoes, kayaks, and SUPs to help explore the area.

credit YouTube @misslazygirl420

They do warn that Ross Lake is very big and often has lots of wind, so be prepared. The Ross Lake Resort official website you can find by clicking here has a great list of things you need to know if you are planning on staying to keep you and your family safe. See the full gallery of Ross Lake Resort below, or if you want to join the Ross Lake Resort waitlist, you can by clicking here.

Explore Ross Lake Resort in Washington State