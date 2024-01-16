How to Prevent Hypothermia in Washington’s Freezing Conditions

The danger is real and these are the important things that you need to know to avoid hypothermia!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Preventing Hypothermia During Washington State Winters

The term hypothermia is commonly recognized, but do you really know what it is, what causes it, and how to prevent it? The basic cause of hypothermia is the loss of body temperature caused by many different possible reasons. Not only can your body temperature drop in cold weather without good protection, but you can also become at risk of hypothermia from exposure to wind, rain, sweating, or even just breathing in colder weather. When your body starts to lose core temperature, it compensates in several ways to try and keep as much heat as possible. One way the body fights is by restricting blood flow to your extremities like the arms, hands, legs, feet, and face in an attempt to keep your body's core warm. This automatic body survival strategy makes that person now more likely to get frostbite. Early stages of frostbite include: Red and cold skin; skin turning white but is still soft. The person will also experience prickling, numbness, tingling, and stinging sensations of the skin.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Hypothermia Sets In with Only a Few Degrees Body Temperature Drop

Once your body core starts dropping in temperature even a few degrees, hypothermia will set in. Even early hypothermia can cause your brain not to function normally among other problems and extreme hypothermia can lead to death. Some signs of early hypothermia are feeling cold, strong or uncontrolled shivering, or your body not working correctly using what is described as the "Umbles." Watch for "stumbles, bumbles, grumbles, and mumbles" as signs of early hypothermia and signs that the cold is affecting your body and brain. The best way to avoid hypothermia is to dress appropriately for the conditions in multiple layers. Each layer has its own strategy working together to keep your body heat inside your clothing.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Avoiding Hypothermia: Having the Correct Layers is Key

The inner layer of clothing should be designed to keep sweat away from the skin and should not ever be made of cotton. Cotton is known for holding moisture, which will cause cooling directly next to your skin. That means all your inner clothing, including underwear and socks. Your middle layer should be insulated and made from materials like fleece, wool, or microfiber insulation. The middle layer's main job is to hold body heat inside and having multiple thinner layers is the best strategy. The outer layer should be a shell that is designed to keep out wind, rain, snow, or any other condition that would pose a danger. Make sure the outer layer is both breathable and repels moisture or it can cause sweating. Another important tip is to make sure you have consumed plenty of both water and food. Food and water will help regulate your body in the cold and give it the energy it needs to help keep your body's core temperatures stable.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

When to Call Medical Help for Hypothermia

There are a few different reasons to call an ambulance or medical help. The website MedicinePlus.gov says you should call for medical help immediately if it falls under 3 different categories. #1- If their condition does not get better or gets worse after attempting to warm them.#2- If they show any signs of frostbite. It is important to NEVER try and rewarm frostbite because it can be very painful and damaging to the area. #3- If the person shows any signs of early hypothermia that were listed above. To find out more go to medicineplus.gov.