Planning a Northwest Father’s Day Getaway? Check These Maps Before You Go

Father’s Day weekend is here, with road trips, BBQs, outdoor adventures, and hopefully time spent with or remembering the dads and father figures in our lives.

If you’re hitting the road this weekend, remember that there are lots of highways being affected by wildfires.

Washington and Oregon Wildfires Are Impacting Travel

WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) reports that I-84 between Mosier and The Dalles (mileposts 64-82) in Oregon is currently closed due to wildfire activity. That’s a major stretch of highway in the Columbia River Gorge that many families use to reach Eastern Oregon.

And it’s not just I-84. On the Washington side, SR-14 remains closed between Wind River Road and Collins State Pit (MP 47–53). The real issue is that wildfires spring up fast and are happening all over both states and affecting traffic.

Don’t Let Road Closures from Fire Stop Your Father’s Day

TripCheck is your real-time travel buddy for Oregon highways that gives you up-to-date road conditions like closures, detours, and even traffic cams. It is very useful during the summer months when wildfire season can change Oregon highway conditions suddenly.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has a similar website with a less catchy name, the Real-Time Travel Data Map. It also has up-to-date road conditions like TripCheck with travel data from construction, wildfires, or accidents.

Before you pack the cooler and cue up Dad’s favorite playlist, take a second to check these important maps. While you're at it, follow @WSDOT and @OregonDOT on X (used to be Twitter) for the latest travel alerts and closures.