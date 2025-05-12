If you were driving westbound on I-90 near milepost 27 this morning, you might have noticed a sea of grain on the shoulder. No, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really was hog feed, and about 4,000 pounds of it if you want to be exact.

Troopers Responded to an Unusual Roadside Mess

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared the unusual scene this morning on X, saying, “Always something new for troopers in #KingCounty.” And he wasn’t kidding.

The photos show a semi-truck that was hauling massive white sacks of hog feed. One of the bags looks like it came loose and fell between the two trailers. The bag ripped open and spilled all that hog feed along about 50 yards of the highway’s right shoulder.

Luckily, most of the feed was released onto the shoulder and did not create much of a traffic mess. It looks like about two lanes of traffic were closed while two WSDOT workers used a broom and shovel to clear the mess.

The Good News: No Injuries, No Traffic Chaos

The good news? No crashes, no injuries, just a big, unexpected mess of pig food to clean up.

The rest of the cargo was still secure, and it looks like this was a one-off mishap rather than a total load failure. It reminds me how important it is to double-check those tie-downs when you are moving anything on highways, especially when it is something that can spill, roll, scatter, or explode.

Next time you're on the road, keep your eyes open. You never know what you'll see, especially in King County.