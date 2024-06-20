Exciting Updates At Central WA State Fair

The Central Washington State Fair—I went once when I first moved up here and it was awesome. We saw a demo derby, some giant vegetables, I ate my weight in fried food, a horse lured my friend to come close to it and promptly sneezed directly onto her face at point-blank range, a slew of conman carny games, all completely amazing, but the best thing ever was a little thing called Baby Pig Racing. I don’t know if this is a regular occurrence or not, but that year it was incredible. Later in the night, I won a stuffed pig-cow combo thing and I named it after the winning pig of the night, Kenny Hogins. Brilliant, I know. He now sits proudly in our room, watching over us. But I digress. I am here to tell you about new exciting things happening at the Central Washington State Fair.

S everal Changes

This year, the fair has implemented several changes in response to feedback from last year's attendees. Updates include free entry to the Toyota Concert Series with fair admission, a reduced concert schedule to weekends, and new weekday hours with gates opening at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Entertainment Lineup

The entertainment lineup features top tribute bands, with performances beginning at 5 p.m. and main acts at 7 p.m. The Toyota main stage has a new location with family-friendly sections and a VIP area. The fair will also continue supporting local small businesses through the Home Town Market Place.

O ther Changes

The new family-friendly area, "Fun Ville," will offer various activities and free apples for children. Other changes include VIP parking and separate tickets for events at the Coca-Cola Grandstand, such as the Rough Stock Round-up rodeo and Insanity Fest motorsports event. The fair runs from September 20-29.

