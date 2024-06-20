Exciting Updates At Central WA State Fair
The Central Washington State Fair—I went once when I first moved up here and it was awesome. We saw a demo derby, some giant vegetables, I ate my weight in fried food, a horse lured my friend to come close to it and promptly sneezed directly onto her face at point-blank range, a slew of conman carny games, all completely amazing, but the best thing ever was a little thing called Baby Pig Racing. I don’t know if this is a regular occurrence or not, but that year it was incredible. Later in the night, I won a stuffed pig-cow combo thing and I named it after the winning pig of the night, Kenny Hogins. Brilliant, I know. He now sits proudly in our room, watching over us. But I digress. I am here to tell you about new exciting things happening at the Central Washington State Fair.
Several Changes
This year, the fair has implemented several changes in response to feedback from last year's attendees. Updates include free entry to the Toyota Concert Series with fair admission, a reduced concert schedule to weekends, and new weekday hours with gates opening at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Entertainment Lineup
The entertainment lineup features top tribute bands, with performances beginning at 5 p.m. and main acts at 7 p.m. The Toyota main stage has a new location with family-friendly sections and a VIP area. The fair will also continue supporting local small businesses through the Home Town Market Place.
Other Changes
The new family-friendly area, "Fun Ville," will offer various activities and free apples for children. Other changes include VIP parking and separate tickets for events at the Coca-Cola Grandstand, such as the Rough Stock Round-up rodeo and Insanity Fest motorsports event. The fair runs from September 20-29.
