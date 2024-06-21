Meet Peanut Brittle…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our wonderful Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is as sweet as his name...Peanut Brittle. PB is an 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier with a true heart of gold. Peanut Brittle's gentle eyes tell the story of a dog who has seen a lot in his life, yet his love for humans is undiminished.

If you couldn't tell by the photo, Peanut Brittle is a lover, not a fighter. His journey brought him to the Animal Shelter on May 19th, 2024, when Animal Control responded to a call about a large, supposedly aggressive dog in Pasco. What they found was Peanut Brittle, surrounded by elderly ladies who were feeding him sausages!

It's thought this happy guy was cared for by someone who may not know PB is at the Animal Shelter. It's a reminder to make sure your pets are microchipped and your contact information is up to date.

That's especially important with 4th of July just around the corner as many dogs, scared due to the loud noise of fireworks, find their way away from their homes.

Ideal for a home where daily activities are more relaxed, Peanut Brittle enjoys short morning strolls and lounging on the couch sharing snacks. A grassy yard to patrol would be his paradise, and while his compatibility with other dogs isn't completely known, he's calm amidst the bustling kennels and walks like a gentleman on a leash.

The adoption process is straightforward: just bring a valid I.D. and $50. All shelter animals, including Peanut Brittle, are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, ready to join loving homes. Feel free to drop by Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; no appointment necessary to meet our animals. You can also view them on the TCAS website at www.animalsheltertc.com.