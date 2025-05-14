One Dead, Two Injured in Head-On Collision Tragedy Near Entiat on SR-97A

A fatal head-on collision shut down a section of SR-97A near milepost 209 yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 13, 2025), that ended with one fatality and two others seriously injured. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and fully blocked the roadway for over three hours.

Fatal Crash Closes SR-97A Near Entiat for Over Three Hours

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident involved two vehicles: a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe and a southbound Subaru Forester.

They crashed just south of Entiat, in Douglas County, on what looks like a blind corner. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, now identified as 70-year-old Sylvia Harrison of Sammamish. She was a passenger in the Hyundai involved.

The driver of the Hyundai, now identified as 68-year-old Stephen L. Harrison from Sammamish, was injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

The other driver of the Subaru Forester, identified as 77-year-old Sharon I. Wilson of Cashmere, was also taken to the same hospital with injuries.

Sammamish Woman Dies in Highway 97A Crash South of Entiat

The Washington State Patrol said the investigation shows that the Subaru Forester crossed the centerline before the crash.

The fatal head-on collision closed SR-97A at MP 209 for over three hours while the Washington State Patrol sent traffic on detur to SR-97 on the Douglas County side. WSDOT East crews also helped with traffic control and clearing debris from the crash off the roadway.

Washington State Patrol Investigating Deadly Highway Crash

Authorities say the focus of the investigation is finding the reason why the Subaru crossed the centerline, but have not released other details.

I will provide updates when more information is released by the Washington State Patrol.