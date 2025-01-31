Secrets About Washington: Hidden Beaches That Rival Hawaii’s Beauty

While Hawaii may be synonymous with beautiful beaches, Washington State has its own set of coastal treasures that can hold a candle to the Aloha State. From secluded coves to untouched shores, these beaches offer breathtaking beauty and serenity.

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Ruby_Beach_Banner_Olympic_National_Park

1. Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park

Ruby Beach: A quiet destination in Olympic National Park with striking sea stacks lining the shores and a driftwood-lined coastline; the rocks, along with strong waves from the Pacific Ocean, create an awesome scenery. This is one isolated beach, very much like a Hawaiian beach somewhere, away from all kinds of commotion.

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Second Beach, La Push

2. Second Beach, La Push



Less accessible, Second Beach near La Push is a lesser-known treasure with tall sea stacks and a thick coastal rainforest. The beach is accessible by a short forest hike that terminates in a sequestered beach where photography and exploration are key. The dramatic sunsets over the Pacific Ocean add to its allure.

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Shi Shi Beach, Olympic National Park

3. Shi Shi Beach, Olympic National Park

Shi Shi Beach is pristine, reached by a hike from the Makah Indian Reservation. It is filled with rock formations, tide pools filled with life, and views of the expansive Pacific Ocean. It is located in a remote part of the coast, just like some beaches in Hawaii.



loading...

4. Kalaloch Beach, Olympic National Park

Kalaloch features dramatic sea stacks, including an iconic tree seemingly growing out of a rock aptly named Tree of Life, great views out to the open Pacific, tide pooling, and beachcombing. This nature spot is irreplaceable for its peculiar look and quiet place.



Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Long Beach Peninsula

5. Long Beach Peninsula

Long Beach Peninsula allows numerous outdoor activities such as kite flying, with its wide, sandy beaches and winds blowing in from the coasts. It has an annual Washington State International Kite Festival every August. Visitors can also go through the World Kite Museum as a means of understanding the history about kites. Activities besides swimming, which are not recommended due to strong currents, include beach driving, campfires, and picnics.

Get our free mobile app

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Dungeness Spit, Sequim.jpg

6. Dungeness Spit, Sequim

Dungeness Spit is a natural sandbar jutting out into the Strait of Juan de Fuca and views back to the Olympic Mountains and across the Strait. The area is a haven for wildlife such as seals and many types of birds. It's really an unusual land formation with different ecosystems all around it, very much deserving of consideration.

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Mocrocks Beach, Olympic Peninsula

7. Mocrocks Beach, Olympic Peninsula

Mocrocks Beach is a secluded stretch of coastline known for its unique rock formations and rich tide pools. The beach is less crowded, offering a peaceful retreat for visitors. Its natural beauty and tranquility make it a hidden treasure along the Olympic Peninsula.

Exploring these hidden beaches provides a unique opportunity to experience the natural beauty and tranquility of Washington State's coastline, often without the crowds found in more popular destinations.