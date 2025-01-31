Meet Dax...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of The Week

This week's Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week is Dax, a 6-year-old, 83-pound German Shepherd mix who has been waiting for his forever home for 124 days. He arrived at the shelter September 30th after a call to Animal Control about two dogs roaming near Osprey Point in Pasco.

Dax was found with his buddy Marlin, a Pitbull who was adopted about two months ago. While Marlin has found his home, Dax is still patiently waiting for his perfect match.

Although Dax is selective dog, and can be reactive with other dogs, the staff is confident he could live with another dog if they are the right fit. He came in with Marlin, so he does have the potential to form a bond with the right canine companion.

Despite approaching "senior-hood", Dax is still a very active boy and doesn’t seem to act his age. He enjoys long walks along the river, and taking in all the new scents. Don't forget to bring a stash of treats along for the adventure! While Dax isn't particularly interested in playing with toys, he thrives on those daily strolls and is eager for the attention and affection of his humans.

Dax's leash manners are fair but could use a little improvement. He doesn’t pull, but he does like to zigzag from one side of you to the other in search of all those amazing smells. On the bright side, Dax knows several commands including sit, shake, down, and stay. He’s a smart and eager-to-please boy who’s ready to continue learning with the right family.

Dax is adoptable for ony $50! He is neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. There is no appointment needed to meet any of the shelter animals, and Tri-Cities Animal Services is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have other dogs at home, a meet and greet is required to ensure compatibility before heading home together.

Lastly, the new shelter facility will have its grand opening this Tuesday, February 4th, reminder to join us for the Grand Opening of our new facility on Tuesday, February 4th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The community is welcome to come out to see the building, take tours, see the animals, and have questions answered by staff. The address is 1312 S 18th St in Pasco, just off of A St. See you there!