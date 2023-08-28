New Cruzin’ Car Show Bringing Classic Cars to the Tri-Cities Soon

This first-ever local car show is designed with families in mind and the best part is that it's free.

Get our free mobile app

loading...

1st Annual Cruzin' Car Show: Richland, Washington

If you love classic cars, get ready for the 1st annual Cruzin' Car Show happening early September in Richland, Washington. This is the first of many planned annual car shows designed specifically with the families of the Tri-Cities in mind. This car show is completely free all day for spectators to come and enjoy tons of classic cars, lots of food trucks, a kid's zone, and live performances all day. Besides a 'kid's zone', what else is there for kids to do at the car show you ask?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Richland 2023 Cruzin' Car Show: Kids Stuff

Walking around and talking about classic cars can be a great bonding experience for parents and kids but there are lots of other things for kids to do as well at the show. The Cruzin' Car Show will have a large kid's zone including a place to build their own cardboard classic car. There will be plenty of art supplies so kids can decorate and create any kind/color of classic car they want. Then everyone gets to vote on all the classic creations that kids made throughout the day. There will also be live music to dance to with amazing family-friendly music from both the Knutzen Brothers and Groove Principal.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Richland 2023 Cruzin' Car Show: When & Where

The Cruzin' Car Show is coming up quickly, happening on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Point Golf Course located in Richland, Washington. The event is free for all spectators no matter the age, but there is a small entry fee if you want to enter your car. The Pre-Registration Fee is just $15.00 available from August 1-September 8 and the Late Registration Fee is $25.00 on the day of the event. The Car Show registration is non-refundable but if you want to enter, you can find the entry form by clicking here. If you have any questions, you can find out more on the Cruzin' Car Show Official event website by clicking here. The full address to the event is Columbia Point Golf Course, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland WA 99352.