Who Recalls Washington State’s Most Famous Surplus Store?

If you grew up in the Pacific Northwest, you might recall one store in Spokane that was like a giant toybox for kids and adults alike.



facebook/white elephant stores facebook/white elephant stores loading...

As a teen living in Clarkston Washington, I was only able to visit the store a few times but it left quite the memory for me.

I'm talking about the White Elephant stores in Spokane Washington. It lasted for over 73 years and was almost a Disneyland for bargain hunters back in the day.

For the locals and the generations of history enthusiasts, it's more than just a store. I went to the one on Division Street but they also had a location on Sprague Street as well.

The Tale of a Local Institution For The Spokane Valley

John Conley Sr, the mastermind behind the White Elephant, ventured into the retail world after a pragmatic purchase of army surplus during his discharge from duty.

What started as a way to make a quick profit on 'white elephants,' or out-of-favor items, transformed into a conscious effort to provide Spokane with affordable, no-frills goods.

The store was more than a business; it embodied John's belief in community, value, and the spirit of the great American outdoors.

Courtesy Sharon DeMills-Wood Courtesy Sharon DeMills-Wood loading...

A Destination for Nostalgia If You Grew Up In Spokane

In an era dominated by big-box stores and online giants, White Elephant retained an air of nostalgia that drew in customers from all walks of life. It wasn't just about the products on the shelves; it was about the stories they carried.

A Family Legacy That Still Endures Today

Generations grew up with the White Elephant, where fathers passed down their love for the outdoors through their tool selection, and children roamed the aisles in search of the perfect childhood gift.

The Heart of Spokane's Spirit, Some Might Say It Was The White Elephant

White Elephant was more than a retail store.

facebook/white elephant stores facebook/white elephant stores loading...

With the closing of the White Elephant in 2020, Spokane mourned the loss of a piece of its history. The closure marked the end of a saga that had spanned over 70 years.

While the physical store may be gone, the memories it housed continue to thrive in the hearts and stories of Spokane locals. The good news is that the famous riding elephants live on in different locations around Spokane and one elephant is taken around to special events - You can also still buy memorabilia online here.

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Whistle-Stop Wonders: 5 Festive Holiday Trains for in Washington and Oregon Journey through Washington and Oregon and explore these five Christmas train experiences that your whole family is sure to enjoy. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals