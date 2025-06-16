Know These Washington Fireworks Facts to Celebrate the 4th of July Safely

It is time again for BBQs, backyard gatherings, and fireworks displays lighting up the sky to celebrate Independence Day.

Get our free mobile app

Before you stock up on your favorite fireworks, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to make sure you're celebrating safely and legally.

Canva-Getty loading...

Know the Legal Times for Washington State Fireworks Sales & Use

In Washington, fireworks aren't a free-for-all. There are specific dates and times you are allowed to buy or set off fireworks.

June 28: Sales from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; discharge from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

June 29 – July 3: Sales and discharge from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4: Sales from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; discharge extended until midnight

July 5: Sales from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; discharge until 11 p.m.

I know it is a ways away, but yes, there’s also a separate set of rules for New Year’s Eve.

Sales are allowed from December 27–31, but fireworks can only be discharged on the night of December 31, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., and briefly into the New Year (January 1) until 1 a.m.

Do Not Forget to Check Local Restrictions

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends checking with local city or county ordinances because some areas might have bans or tighter restrictions in place due to varying fire risk.

Get our free mobile app

Have questions? Contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904 or follow them on X (@WaFireMarshal).