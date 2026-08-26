NFL Approves Sale to New Seattle Seahawks Owners. Khosla Family Teases the Future

Today, the NFL owners unanimously approved the $9.612 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks to the Khosla family, making it the most expensive sale of a professional sports franchise in history.

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Vinod and three other members of the Khosla family held a press conference in Atlanta after the vote and gave Seahawks fans their first real look at who is now running one of the NFL's most iconic franchises.

What the Khoslas Said to Seahawks Fans

The early impression? I think they said the right things, but the 12s will make sure they back it up

Vinod Khosla opened by addressing the 12s directly, calling us the best fan base in the country and saying the family felt "honored and humbled" to purchase them. He also said the Seattle community is "incredibly valuable" and promised that they are committed to far more community engagement than in recent years.

After a question about the stadium's plans, he said Lumen Field was iconic and promised to work with team management and the community before making any decisions about its future.

The Son Who Made It Happen

Neeru Khosla shared that their son, Neal, pushed the family to buy the franchise. Neal Khosla is a massive football fan who worked hard to bring the bid together.

This family made their fortune in Silicon Valley, but the real driver behind a $9.6 billion purchase of the Seattle Seahawks turns out to be a son who just really loves football. He will likely run it himself someday.

Vinod Khosla said the family has attended San Francisco 49ers home games regularly since Neal was around five years old. He also admitted that he is originally and still is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

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To be fair, the Khoslas will be judged on their decisions, their investment and their relationship with this community. Not on which team they cheered for before they wrote a $9.6 billion check.

What Comes Next for the Seattle Seahawks

The Khoslas thanked Jody Allen and the Allen Trust for entrusting them with the franchise. The Allen era delivered three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

The Khosla family has said all the right things on their first day as Seattle Seahawks owners. Now let's see if their actions match their words.

Go Seahawks!

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