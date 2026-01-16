Watch the WSDOT I-90 Bullfrog Overpass Repair in a Time-lapse Video

WSDOT released a time-lapse video of the Bullfrog Road overpass repair, showing just how much was accomplished in such a relatively small amount of time.

We had heard the crews worked night and day to bring back a critical piece of infrastructure over Interstate-90 near Cle Elum. The 86-day comeback is nothing short of impressive, but now we have a time-lapse video showing exactly how it was done.

WSDOT Video Shows Crews Frantically Working on the Overpass

Back in late October 2025, an over-height load on a semi-truck struck the Bullfrog Road bridge above westbound I-90 at Exit 80. The strike caused severe damage that made the bridge span beyond repair, forcing an emergency closure of both the overpass and a stretch of I-90 underneath.

WSDOT engineers quickly saw that the damaged section could not be salvaged and brought in an emergency contractor to remove the unsafe span over I-90 completely. With a governor’s emergency proclamation in place, crews were able to start work right away, bypassing some of the usual red tape to get things moving fast.

The Entire Repair Process in Fast-Motion

The time-lapse you see in the video captures a lot, including the demolition of the wrecked bridge, installation of precast concrete girders, and rebuilding of the new span. WSDOT and Garco Construction, Inc. worked under tight timelines, with crews installing precast concrete beams and finishing the primary structural elements to reopen the overpass in just 86 days, way ahead of schedule and with minimum impact to I-90 traffic.

While crews will return in spring to place a final concrete overlay, most of the major work that closed I-90 at Bullfrog Road is now behind us.

