I-90W Closed: See Quickest Way To This Sundays Seahawks Game

The Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at Lumen Field and the city of Seattle is making getting there tough on fans. I-90 west will be completely closed from Friday - Monday morning from Issaquah to past Mercer Island. That means you will have to find another way if your coming from anywhere east of Lake Washington.

THIS IS TOUGH FOR PEOPLE NOT FROM SEATTLE Tens of thousands of people that go to games are not very familiar with Seattle because the come from the eastside. So what is the best way to get to Lumen Field now? I called an expert for advice!

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO GET THERE? A friend of mine works for Metro Seattle and of course I asked him what to do. This is the advice he gave me. Make sure you study the Google map below.

THE ADVICE The first thing you want to do is get there really really early. The only way around Lake Washington if I-90W is closed is to take 405 either south or north. So which way is better? You could take 405 north to 520 but that will lead to a $2 poll and a lot of traffic. People will most likely think that's the fastest way making traffic bad. In reality, I was told going south on 405 to I-5 north is the way to go. Going south should take an extra 45-60 minutes depending on how early you leave. Either way is going to have heavy traffic.

ANOTHER WAY TO GET THERE If you are parking south of the stadium, you can also try this way. Take 405 south again until it turns to 509. Then take 518 north until it turns into 1st avenue. One more thing, on the way home I-90 east is fully open. That means it will be the NORMAL super packed traffic after the game, but at least you don't have to go the long way around! See you at Lumen Field, Go Seahawks!

